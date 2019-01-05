The Listener Dilemma Special #1

On this bonus episode of the podcast, Andrew and Holly begin to tackle the pile of leftover listener dilemmas they never got around to addressing on the show last year. From a mum who's wondering whether or not it's okay to let her nine-year-old daughter swear when speaking about her friends; to a single mum who's at her wit's end with her two overachieving sons; and a parent who's wondering how to effectively punish her young son who inked up the family PayPal account and spent $1,200 on Fortnite.

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

This podcast was produced by Luca Lavigne

