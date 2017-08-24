The Lazy Parent's Guide to Book Week

The Lazy Parent's Guide to Book Week
Book Week has arrived, and we're guessing half of the parents out there are fighting to the death to create the most elaborate Possum Magic costume, while the other half whack a book in their kids hand and call her Hermione. If you forgot entirely and need a little inspiration, we’ve got a librarian to tell us how to nail it. Plus, should you get pregnant if you’re not a baby person? Serena Williams says she isn't but we think she'll make a brilliant mum. And anyway - babies grow up eventually, right?

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

With thanks to Jenna Barwick. Follow her Instagram @librarylookbook

This show was produced by Rachel Wagner for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

