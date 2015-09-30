The Door Is Locked. The Tissues Are Missing.

*Alert - this is an ep that's definitely not for little ears*

It's the sticky topic. The tissues keep running out. The bedroom door is locked. And there are strange silences at 2pm on a Sunday. How do you talk to your kids about masturbation? Also head lice that can't be killed, the kids TV show causing parents to lose their SHIT, and could Miley Cyrus, that nipple-flashing rock star be a good role model? Hear us out.

Show notes

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

Contact the show via the Facebook page, twitter, or email [email protected]

This show is produced by Monique Bowley for the Mamamia Podcast Network