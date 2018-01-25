The Carnivore’s Guide to Raising a Vegan

this glorious mess

25 Jan 2018 · 38 minutes

The Carnivore’s Guide to Raising a Vegan
Back
play Episode

Are you a meat-and-three-veg kind of family? Is your idea of a vegetarian meal a Vegemite sandwich? Brace yourselves - we’re talking about how to handle the news that your teen wants to turn veggie or (just breathe!) vegan. Ondine Sherman shares her advice on how to keep them alive and healthy and whether you should let them watch those horrific animal cruelty videos.

Plus, could headphones be sending your kids deaf? We’ve got advice to make sure your little ones don't ruin their hearing. And in case you missed it, six-year-olds are dying their hair now, but it’s glorious rainbow coloured unicorn hair. So, would you let your daughter do it?

Shownotes

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

With thanks to Ondine Sherman. You can buy her book and any books mentioned on our podcasts by visiting iBooks at apple.co/mamamia, where you can also subscribe to all our other shows in one place.

If you're not a subscriber yet, why not? Do it now. We'll wait...

While you're there, leave us a review and tell us what you think of the show.

If you're a gloriously messy parent, leave us an audio message at 02 8999 9386 and say hello.

Or email [email protected]

And let us know what you nailed or failed this week!

This show was produced by Rachel Wagner for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

More Episodes

Big Kids: The Flow Chart That Will Help You Survive This Christmas

33 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Recommendations: Just All The Best Family Shows For The Holidays

15 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Little Kids: How Postnatal Depression Can Affect The Whole Family

21 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Big Kids: Kids And Teens And Drugs And Alcohol

32 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

Little Kids: So, How Many Kids Should We Have?

22 minutes  ·  08 Dec 2019

Big Kids: The Aussie Parents Raising Babies In A Bus

29 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Little Kids: How The Hell Do You Have Sex After Kids?

21 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Big Kids: The Questions Every Teenager Wants To Ask Their Parents

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

Little Kids: How Megan Gale Navigated Grief And Parenting

24 minutes  ·  24 Nov 2019

Big Kids: When Your 10-Year-Old Changes The World

35 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

Little Kids: Tiffiny Hall On Mum's 'Bouncing Back'.

21 minutes  ·  17 Nov 2019

Big Kids: Ok, What Actually Is Tik Tok?

31 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

Little Kids: What Is Safe Sleeping?

23 minutes  ·  10 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  08 Nov 2019

Big Kids: Help, my just-teen is bullying me!

34 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Little Kids: Laura Byrne's Tips For Taking Your Newborn Overseas

23 minutes  ·  03 Nov 2019

Big Kids: Do You Really Have To Spend 'One-On-One Time' With Each Kid?

28 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

Little Kids: Sam Wood On How To Be An Involved Dad

23 minutes  ·  27 Oct 2019

Big Kids: Are French Kids Better Behaved Than Aussie Kids?

32 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Little Kids: Everything You Ever Wanted To Ask A Midwife

23 minutes  ·  20 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???