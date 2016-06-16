Party Bags Are Pointless.

this glorious mess

16 Jun 2016 · 32 minutes

Lolly bags: A joyful tradition or more useless stuff we don't need? Holly thinks we should just give the kids a piece of cake and be done with it. Have you heard of Shopkins? They're like crack for kids. Tiny little pieces of painted plastic that do nothing, but are highly collectible and - if you have a daughter at primary school - probably under your feet right now. Marketing expert Dee Madigan joins us to tell us how a kids' craze takes hold.

SHOW NOTES

This show is hosted by Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

With thanks to Dee Madigan.

This show was brought to you by Penta-vite the children’s multivitamin specialists.

Tell us your story via email [email protected]

The phone number is 02 8999 9386

And the facebook page is where you can click 'like' and show that you too, are a Gloriously Messy parent.

