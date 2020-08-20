Big Kids: ‘My Son Wears Dresses And My Family Is Furious’

Growing up in the 80s and 90s wasn’t just about big hair and baggy pants, it was also about questionable parenting. Daddo has no complaints about his childhood… even though it was semi-dangerous. What was life like for you growing up?

Plus, Holly and Daddo talk through a listener dilemma from a parent who’s copping a bit of flack, about the type of clothes her six year old son wears.

And Holly nailed parenting this week when she let her 10 year old daughter Matilda get her ears pierced. Daddo think’s it may be the ‘Thin edge of the wedge’. What do you think? What age should kids be allowed to get their ears pierced?

