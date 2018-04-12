You Can't Dodge Highway Births

this glorious mess

12 Apr 2018 · 28 minutes

You Can't Dodge Highway Births
Back
play Episode

There's no clocking off when you've got two kids and a dog to take care of. Parents are working almost double the hours of full-time employees, with none of the rest breaks. We crunch some numbers on what the average parent's day REALLY looks like. Plus, a listener tips us off to a genius mealtime hack, and we speak to a woman who gave birth in the humble boot of her family car (not on purpose).

CONTACT US

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

Come yell at us on the pod phone about all the things we got wrong. Or share your nails and fails! 02 8999 9386.

Or fling us an e-mail. [email protected]

You can buy any book we mention at apple.co/mamamia

This podcast was produced by Luca Lavigne.

This episode was brought to you by Yoplait Petit-Miam.

 

More Episodes

Big Kids: The Flow Chart That Will Help You Survive This Christmas

33 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Recommendations: Just All The Best Family Shows For The Holidays

15 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Little Kids: How Postnatal Depression Can Affect The Whole Family

21 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Big Kids: Kids And Teens And Drugs And Alcohol

32 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

Little Kids: So, How Many Kids Should We Have?

22 minutes  ·  08 Dec 2019

Big Kids: The Aussie Parents Raising Babies In A Bus

29 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Little Kids: How The Hell Do You Have Sex After Kids?

21 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Big Kids: The Questions Every Teenager Wants To Ask Their Parents

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

Little Kids: How Megan Gale Navigated Grief And Parenting

24 minutes  ·  24 Nov 2019

Big Kids: When Your 10-Year-Old Changes The World

35 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

Little Kids: Tiffiny Hall On Mum's 'Bouncing Back'.

21 minutes  ·  17 Nov 2019

Big Kids: Ok, What Actually Is Tik Tok?

31 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

Little Kids: What Is Safe Sleeping?

23 minutes  ·  10 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  08 Nov 2019

Big Kids: Help, my just-teen is bullying me!

34 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Little Kids: Laura Byrne's Tips For Taking Your Newborn Overseas

23 minutes  ·  03 Nov 2019

Big Kids: Do You Really Have To Spend 'One-On-One Time' With Each Kid?

28 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

Little Kids: Sam Wood On How To Be An Involved Dad

23 minutes  ·  27 Oct 2019

Big Kids: Are French Kids Better Behaved Than Aussie Kids?

32 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Little Kids: Everything You Ever Wanted To Ask A Midwife

23 minutes  ·  20 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???