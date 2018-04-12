You Can't Dodge Highway Births

There's no clocking off when you've got two kids and a dog to take care of. Parents are working almost double the hours of full-time employees, with none of the rest breaks. We crunch some numbers on what the average parent's day REALLY looks like. Plus, a listener tips us off to a genius mealtime hack, and we speak to a woman who gave birth in the humble boot of her family car (not on purpose).

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo.

This podcast was produced by Luca Lavigne.

