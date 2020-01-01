Big Kids: “Why Do I Hate My Teen Wearing Crop Tops?”

Every parent knows there’s a moment when you suddenly lose the right to comment on how your kid dresses. But what happens if the way they’ve started dressing makes you… uncomfortable?

We have a listener dilemma about exactly that, and there seems to be a great divide between Holly and Daddo about it!

Plus, Holly’s going away with a couple of her friends, and wait for it… SEVEN KIDS! Putting that aside, the real question is whether she takes the iPad and her phone or should she leave it in the car and have a tech free holiday? What would you do?

