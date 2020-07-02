Search

Big Kids: “Why Do I Hate My Teen Wearing Crop Tops?”

this glorious mess

21 hours ago · 21 minutes

Big Kids: “Why Do I Hate My Teen Wearing Crop Tops?”
Back
play Episode

Every parent knows there’s a moment when you suddenly lose the right to comment on how your kid dresses. But what happens if the way they’ve started dressing makes you… uncomfortable? 

We have a listener dilemma about exactly that, and there seems to be a great divide between Holly and Daddo about it! 

Plus, Holly’s going away with a couple of her friends, and wait for it… SEVEN KIDS! Putting that aside, the real question is whether she takes the iPad and her phone or should she leave it in the car and have a tech free holiday? What would you do? 

 

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright & Andrew Daddo

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh

CONTACT US

Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for a community of like-minded parents? Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/  

Want a weekly parenting newsletter from Holly Wainwright?  Sign up here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

This episode is brought to you by Medibank.

More Episodes

Big Kids: “Why Do I Hate My Teen Wearing Crop Tops?”

21 minutes  ·  21 hours ago

Little Kids: ‘Is My Toddler A Bully?’

24 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Big Kids BONUS: Road Trip Conversations That Matter

26 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Big Kids: ‘I’ll Never Let My Kids Read Their School Reports Again’

18 minutes  ·  02 Jul 2020

Little Kids: A Myth-Busting Doctor Tackles Vaccination

27 minutes  ·  28 Jun 2020

Big Kids: ‘Is it ever okay for boys to hit girls?’

21 minutes  ·  25 Jun 2020

Little Kids: ‘Who The Hell Am I Now That I’m A Mum?’

24 minutes  ·  21 Jun 2020

Big Kids: ‘I’m Teaching My Kids The Wrong Thing About Racism’

25 minutes  ·  18 Jun 2020

Big Kids BONUS: Burner Phones & Fake Accounts...The Kids Are Keeping Secrets

17 minutes  ·  16 Jun 2020

Little Kids: Teaching Preschoolers About Anti-Racism, With Professor Paradies

24 minutes  ·  14 Jun 2020

Big Kids: What Our Kids Teach Us About Race

24 minutes  ·  11 Jun 2020

Little Kids: Canna Campbell’s Baby Budget

23 minutes  ·  07 Jun 2020

Big Kids: ‘I’m Telling The Kids We’re Still In Isolation’

20 minutes  ·  04 Jun 2020

Little Kids: How To Get Your Toddler To Eat Everything

23 minutes  ·  31 May 2020

Big Kids: What The Heck Is A Coronavirus Party?

24 minutes  ·  28 May 2020

Little Kids: Isolation's Almost Over And We’re Dreading It

24 minutes  ·  24 May 2020

Big Kids: The Kids Have Found Us Out

23 minutes  ·  21 May 2020

Big Kids BONUS: TikTok, House Party & What’s Safe On Social

20 minutes  ·  19 May 2020

Little Kids: How To Keep Parenting When Your Heart Is Broken

20 minutes  ·  17 May 2020

Big Kids: The Parents Who Will Never Miss Isolation

24 minutes  ·  14 May 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout