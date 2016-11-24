Teaching Your Kids the Value of a Buck

this glorious mess

24 Nov 2016 · 33 minutes

Teaching Your Kids the Value of a Buck
Back
play Episode

Do your kids turn into greedy little monsters when Christmas rolls around? We invited The Barefoot Investor Scott Pape to tell us how we can teach kids about money at the most expensive time of the year. And speaking of wish lists as long as your arm, have your kids got a Hatchimal on theirs? We discuss the most sought-after presents that spark toy shop brawls. And if you're looking for a more original gift idea, meet the mum who wants to buy her 12-year-old a boob-job.

Show Notes

Your hosts were Holly Wainwright And Andrew Daddo

With thanks to Scott Pape

This podcast was brought to you by Officeworks Free School List Service.

If you want to buy Scott's book or subscribe to This Glorious Mess, go to apple.co/mamamia, where you will find all of Mamamia’s podcasts, as well as any book we ever talk about on any of our shows in one place.

Tell us your story via email [email protected]

Leave us an audio message at 02 8999 9386

This show was produced by Rachel Wagner and Elissa Ratliff.

Officeworks will pick and pack your school list for you with our free School List Service, plus you’ll get the lowest prices guaranteed on every school list item.
1. Submit your list in-store or online at officeworks.com.au/schoollistservice.
2. We’ll pack it all for you, free.
3. We’ll contact you when it’s ready to collect.
If you find an identical stocked item on a quoted school list at a lower price, we’ll beat it by 20% - that’s our Parents’ Price Promise.

More Episodes

Big Kids: The Flow Chart That Will Help You Survive This Christmas

33 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Recommendations: Just All The Best Family Shows For The Holidays

15 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Little Kids: How Postnatal Depression Can Affect The Whole Family

21 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Big Kids: Kids And Teens And Drugs And Alcohol

32 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

Little Kids: So, How Many Kids Should We Have?

22 minutes  ·  08 Dec 2019

Big Kids: The Aussie Parents Raising Babies In A Bus

29 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Little Kids: How The Hell Do You Have Sex After Kids?

21 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Big Kids: The Questions Every Teenager Wants To Ask Their Parents

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

Little Kids: How Megan Gale Navigated Grief And Parenting

24 minutes  ·  24 Nov 2019

Big Kids: When Your 10-Year-Old Changes The World

35 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

Little Kids: Tiffiny Hall On Mum's 'Bouncing Back'.

21 minutes  ·  17 Nov 2019

Big Kids: Ok, What Actually Is Tik Tok?

31 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

Little Kids: What Is Safe Sleeping?

23 minutes  ·  10 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  08 Nov 2019

Big Kids: Help, my just-teen is bullying me!

34 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Little Kids: Laura Byrne's Tips For Taking Your Newborn Overseas

23 minutes  ·  03 Nov 2019

Big Kids: Do You Really Have To Spend 'One-On-One Time' With Each Kid?

28 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

Little Kids: Sam Wood On How To Be An Involved Dad

23 minutes  ·  27 Oct 2019

Big Kids: Are French Kids Better Behaved Than Aussie Kids?

32 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Little Kids: Everything You Ever Wanted To Ask A Midwife

23 minutes  ·  20 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???