Big Kids: 'I'm Teaching My Kids The Wrong Thing About Racism'

11 hours ago · 25 minutes

Big Kids: ‘I’m Teaching My Kids The Wrong Thing About Racism’
Last week Holly and Andrew talked about what their kids had taught them about racism. This week, they’ve called in an expert. 

Professor Naomi Priest, an Associate Professor in the Australian National University talks about the impact on racism on kids, and how to best raise anti-racists. 

Plus, the schooling continues for Daddo when his daughter Jasper, uses his own words against him… in a polite, but yet accurate, way of course. 

Parents Feedback Survey:

Take our 5 minute survey for a chance to win a $50 EFTPOS gift card https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5521511/536bf233a629



CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright & Andrew Daddo

Guest: Associate Professor Naomi Priest

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh

CONTACT US

Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for a community of like-minded parents? Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/  

Want a weekly parenting newsletter from Holly Wainwright?  Sign up here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

This episode is brought to you by Optus.

