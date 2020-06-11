Big Kids: ‘I’m Teaching My Kids The Wrong Thing About Racism’

Last week Holly and Andrew talked about what their kids had taught them about racism. This week, they’ve called in an expert.

Professor Naomi Priest, an Associate Professor in the Australian National University talks about the impact on racism on kids, and how to best raise anti-racists.

Plus, the schooling continues for Daddo when his daughter Jasper, uses his own words against him… in a polite, but yet accurate, way of course.

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright & Andrew Daddo

Guest: Associate Professor Naomi Priest

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh

