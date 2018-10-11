Spend Your Own Damn Cash

When should your tween transition from spending your money to spending their own? And what are the ten things your offspring absolutely must do before they move out of the house and become financially independent? We’re speaking to The Barefoot Investor about raising kids who know the value of a dollar…

Plus a dilemma from a listener who isn’t thrilled about what her neighbours are doing outside her toddler’s bedroom window.

