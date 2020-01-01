News
Little Kids: To Instagram, Or Not To Instagram

this glorious mess

16 hours ago · 20 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Social media is a part of our everyday lives, we're constantly updating our friends and family by posting our adventures online. But is that a problem when it comes to sharing too much of our kids? Leigh and Tegan chat all about their experience with putting their kids on social media.

Plus we chat to Kirra Pendergast, a cyber safety expert to find out how we can protect ourselves and our kids online. 

And in our WTF moment of the week, Leigh's got a hack to make her son chomp down on some broccoli 

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell & Tegan Natoli

Guest: Kirra Pendergast
Find out more about the Safe on Social Toolkit here; 
https://www.safeonsocialtoolkit.com/pages/toolkit

Producer: Rachael Hart

CONTACT US

Share your WTF moment by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Send us an email at tgm@mamamia.com.au

Looking for a community of like-minded parents?  Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/  

Want a weekly parenting newsletter from Holly Wainwright?  Sign up here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

