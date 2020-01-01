Little Kids: To Instagram, Or Not To Instagram

Social media is a part of our everyday lives, we're constantly updating our friends and family by posting our adventures online. But is that a problem when it comes to sharing too much of our kids? Leigh and Tegan chat all about their experience with putting their kids on social media.



Plus we chat to Kirra Pendergast, a cyber safety expert to find out how we can protect ourselves and our kids online.



And in our WTF moment of the week, Leigh's got a hack to make her son chomp down on some broccoli

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell & Tegan Natoli

Guest: Kirra Pendergast

Find out more about the Safe on Social Toolkit here;

https://www.safeonsocialtoolkit.com/pages/toolkit

Producer: Rachael Hart

