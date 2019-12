Everyone these days is raising a "special" child. Have we lost the ability to appreciate that average is ok? Holly's five year old is knuckling down to homework every night. Can't we just leave school work for school hours? And in "Is my kid normal", we solve the case of a child that likes going in for the big tongue pash.

