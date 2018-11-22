Sleeping Over At Fight Club

Should you ever fight your son? We speak with a single mum who's using this tactic to deal with her tween pulling away.

Plus, a concerned listener writes in asking, 'Is it okay to take a baby to a funeral?'

And Andrew argues the case for confiscating mobile phones during teen sleepovers.

READ MORE

"Every Friday night I go to fight club with my 11yo son": https://www.mamamia.com.au/friday-night-fight-club/

CONTACT US

