Sing Like You're Birthing

What is it like to be on The Voice at 8 months pregnant? Amber Nichols is the heavily pregnant contestant on the reality show and tells us what the plan is in case she gives birth on stage. Plus, the weirdest kid obsession yet, the one time Daddo infiltrated a playground card swapping scheme with counterfeit goods, and Holly is not allowed to die at the shops. All on the podcast for non-perfect parents.

