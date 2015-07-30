News
Sing Like You're Birthing

30 Jul 2015 · 43 minutes

What is it like to be on The Voice at 8 months pregnant? Amber Nichols is the heavily pregnant contestant on the reality show and tells us what the plan is in case she gives birth on stage. Plus, the weirdest kid obsession yet, the one time Daddo infiltrated a playground card swapping scheme with counterfeit goods, and Holly is not allowed to die at the shops. All on the podcast for non-perfect parents.

Show notes

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo and you can contact them on podcast@mamamia.com.au

Thanks to Amber Nichols, and good luck on #TheVoiceAU

This show is produced by Monique Bowley for the Mamamia Podcast Network

Please subscribe on itunes and join the mess family. And don't forget to leave a review.... We've been good. Promise.

 

