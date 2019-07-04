Sibling Parties Are The New Baby Showers

Sibling parties are apparently the newest way to welcome a new baby, but only if it's not your first born. Parents are now starting to throw parties for their children to celebrate them becoming a big brother or sister.



Plus Holly and Andrew chat whether Dad Shaming is a thing? Or do men just not like being told how to do something.

And we chat to clinical psychologist Dr Jacqui Winship, co-author of The Talking Cure, to see if modern parents are just trying too hard.

