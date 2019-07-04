Sibling Parties Are The New Baby Showers

this glorious mess

04 Jul 2019 · 37 minutes

Sibling Parties Are The New Baby Showers
Sibling parties are apparently the newest way to welcome a new baby, but only if it's not your first born. Parents are now starting to throw parties for their children to celebrate them becoming a big brother or sister.

Plus Holly and Andrew chat whether Dad Shaming is a thing? Or do men just not like being told how to do something.

And we chat to clinical psychologist Dr Jacqui Winship, co-author of The Talking Cure, to see if modern parents are just trying too hard.

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

With thanks to Dr Jacqui Winship
You can purchase Jacqui's book 'The Talking Cure' here; https://www.panmacmillan.com.au/9781760781163/

Share your nail or fail by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Fling us an e-mail: [email protected]

Or join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/

This podcast was produced by Rachael Hart

This Glorious Mess is a podcast by Mamamia. Explore more Mamamia podcasts: https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts 

This episode was made possible by The 2019 Holden State Of Origin Series

