News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Little Kids: Let Mummy Have A Cry In The Car

this glorious mess

15 hours ago · 23 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How much better do you feel after a big, ugly cry? Our little humans shouldn’t get all the teary fun. Leigh and Tegan discuss the virtues of a big parent sob. 

Plus, how have your spending habits changed during COVID-19? Tegan had her mind blown after finding out how Australian people are changing how they spend their money while we’re all at home. While things like travel and gym have experienced a nose dive, things like online gambling and home improvement spending have skyrocketed. So how has being at home changed your spending habits?

Plus, of course, the What The F*ck moments of the week.

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Tegan Natoli
Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh
Editors: Bridget Northeast and Elise Cooper

CONTACT US

This episode of This Glorious Mess is brought to you by Medibank Smiling Mind. Download the free Smiling Mind app today (available on iOS and Android) and navigate to the Family Program under All Programs.

More Episodes

Little Kids: Let Mummy Have A Cry In The Car

23 minutes  ·  15 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Big Kids: Daddo’s Mystery Isolation Poo Dogger

26 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Little Kids: Isolation Is No Time For ‘Mum Guilt’

23 minutes  ·  12 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Big Kids: Isolation Holidays Don’t Have To Suck

27 minutes  ·  09 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Your Incredible, Kid-Friendly Family Quiz

21 minutes  ·  07 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Little Kids: Baby’s First Haircut Is An Isolation Trim

20 minutes  ·  05 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Big Kids: Dr Karl Is Here To Tell Us What To Say To The Kids

30 minutes  ·  02 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Little Kids: It’s Okay Not To Be Okay Right Now

20 minutes  ·  29 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Big Kids: There Are A Lot Of Hours To Fill In An Inside Day

24 minutes  ·  26 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Little Kids: To Instagram, Or Not To Instagram

20 minutes  ·  22 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Big Kids: Help. I’m Stuck In My House With My Children

24 minutes  ·  19 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Little Kids: You Never Stop Worrying About Your Kids

21 minutes  ·  15 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Big Kids: When It's Time To Hand Your Kids The Bug Spray

19 minutes  ·  12 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Little Kids: Poop Glorious Poop

22 minutes  ·  08 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Big Kids: How To Raise A Good Man

24 minutes  ·  05 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Little Kids: It's Time To Make At-Home Play Fun

21 minutes  ·  01 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Big Kids: Boys, It's Ok To Wee Sitting Down

20 minutes  ·  27 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Little Kids: What Happens If Your Relationship Breaks Down?

22 minutes  ·  23 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Big Kids: Sorry, Kids, You're Off To Grandma's Again.

21 minutes  ·  20 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Little Kids: Is Breast Or Fed Best?

21 minutes  ·  16 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio