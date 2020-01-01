Little Kids: Let Mummy Have A Cry In The Car

How much better do you feel after a big, ugly cry? Our little humans shouldn’t get all the teary fun. Leigh and Tegan discuss the virtues of a big parent sob.

Plus, how have your spending habits changed during COVID-19? Tegan had her mind blown after finding out how Australian people are changing how they spend their money while we’re all at home. While things like travel and gym have experienced a nose dive, things like online gambling and home improvement spending have skyrocketed. So how has being at home changed your spending habits?



Plus, of course, the What The F*ck moments of the week.

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Tegan Natoli

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh

Editors: Bridget Northeast and Elise Cooper

