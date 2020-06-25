Search

Big Kids: ‘I’ll Never Let My Kids Read Their School Reports Again’

this glorious mess

16 hours ago · 18 minutes

Big Kids: 'I'll Never Let My Kids Read Their School Reports Again'
Do you let your kids read their report cards? Would you hide it from them so you don’t hurt their feelings? 

Well, Holly learnt her lesson when she opened Matilda and Billy’s report cards at the dinner table, and it didn’t go down too well. Now she’s doing a social experiment and not going say anything at all…. Do you think they’ll even notice? 

Plus this week Andrew had a massive fail when he tried to “fix” his wife Jacqui's beloved electric bike. Let’s just say it’s not electric anymore.  

Parents Feedback Survey:

Take our 5 minute survey for a chance to win a $50 EFTPOS gift card https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5521511/536bf233a629



CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright & Andrew Daddo

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh

CONTACT US

Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for a community of like-minded parents? Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/  

Want a weekly parenting newsletter from Holly Wainwright?  Sign up here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

This episode is brought to you by Optus.

