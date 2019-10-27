Little Kids: Sam Wood On How To Be An Involved Dad

No matter what your relationship or family looks like, whether you're a single Mum or a same sex couple, the fact is, you need a man to make a baby.

So today Leigh and Tegan are chatting about Dads.More specifically; how can a Dad be more involved when your kids are younger, and what are the best ways to get a connection between Dad and bub early on.

And we chat to Bachelor alumnus Sam Wood about his parenting role when his girls were little.

Plus, of course Leigh and Tegan's WTF moments of the week!

CONTACT US

Your hosts are Leigh Campbell & Tegan Natoli



With thanks to our guest Sam Wood

Share your WTF moment by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Fling us an e-mail: [email protected]

Or join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/

Feedback Survey here: https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5249253/44eb2ed2edff

This podcast was produced by Rachael Hart

This Glorious Mess is a podcast by Mamamia. Explore more Mamamia podcasts: https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts



This episode was brought to you by Rafferty's Garden