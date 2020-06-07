Search

Little Kids: Teaching Preschoolers About Anti-Racism, With Professor Paradies

12 hours ago · 24 minutes

Little Kids: Teaching Preschoolers About Anti-Racism, With Professor Paradies
Did you know that babies as young as three months old can respond differently to the race of people around them? 

So how old are they when they pick up bad habits like casual racism? And, what can we do to teach them about ANTI-RACISM from the time they come into this world?

Leigh and Tegan talk to Professor Yin Paradies about how we can change our children’s perception of race and racism from the age of infancy. 

Plus, Tegan’s WTF of the week was when she got a taste of a “child-less” breakfast… What’s that you ask? Well, it meant that none of her three little toddlers were trying to steal her food. Ah the serenity! 

LINKS

AUSTRALIAN HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION

www.humanrights.gov.au

RACISM NO WAY

www.racismnoway.com.au

KOORIE HERITAGE TRUST

www.koorieheritagetrust.com.au

 

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell & Tegan Natoli

Guest: Professor Yin Paradies

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh

Share your WTF moment by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Send us an email at [email protected]

