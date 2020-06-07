Little Kids: Teaching Preschoolers About Anti-Racism, With Professor Paradies

Did you know that babies as young as three months old can respond differently to the race of people around them?

So how old are they when they pick up bad habits like casual racism? And, what can we do to teach them about ANTI-RACISM from the time they come into this world?

Leigh and Tegan talk to Professor Yin Paradies about how we can change our children’s perception of race and racism from the age of infancy.

Plus, Tegan’s WTF of the week was when she got a taste of a “child-less” breakfast… What’s that you ask? Well, it meant that none of her three little toddlers were trying to steal her food. Ah the serenity!

