Prank your Kids. Get YouTube Famous. Profit

Is it okay to tell your son you're putting him up for adoption, then upload his tearful response to YouTube for a giggle? A 12-year-old pinched the family car and tried to drive across the outback and the city-slickers went crazy. But isn't that perfectly acceptable country kid behaviour? Plus, Luca Lavigne lets rip about his mum Mia Freedman's parenting. It's not always pretty but it's nice to know that even if your teenage son hates you, he will come back eventually. And in a This Glorious Mess first, we actually have two parenting nails! It's an anniversary miracle for our 100th episode. You bloody ripper.

