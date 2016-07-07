Play School is the Toughest Gig in TV

this glorious mess

07 Jul 2016 · 26 minutes

Play School is the Toughest Gig in TV
Back
play Episode

Play School has been entertaining, educating, and babysitting our kids for 50 years. But behind the pipe-cleaners and the piano, it's a whole lot more than child's play. Holly Wainwright goes behind the scenes to see how this iconic show is made, how it's changed over the years, and what it takes to be a presenter. 

Show Notes

This show is hosted by Holly Wainwright

This Glorious Mess would like to wish Play School a very happy 50th Birthday.

With thanks to Presenter Rachel Coopes and Executive Producer Jan Stradling.

Tell us your story via email [email protected]

The phone number is 02 8999 9386

And the facebook page is where you can click 'like' and show that you too, are a Gloriously Messy parent.

This show was brought to you by Australian Dairy. It's LegenDairy.

 

More Episodes

Big Kids: The Flow Chart That Will Help You Survive This Christmas

33 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Recommendations: Just All The Best Family Shows For The Holidays

15 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Little Kids: How Postnatal Depression Can Affect The Whole Family

21 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Big Kids: Kids And Teens And Drugs And Alcohol

32 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

Little Kids: So, How Many Kids Should We Have?

22 minutes  ·  08 Dec 2019

Big Kids: The Aussie Parents Raising Babies In A Bus

29 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Little Kids: How The Hell Do You Have Sex After Kids?

21 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Big Kids: The Questions Every Teenager Wants To Ask Their Parents

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

Little Kids: How Megan Gale Navigated Grief And Parenting

24 minutes  ·  24 Nov 2019

Big Kids: When Your 10-Year-Old Changes The World

35 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

Little Kids: Tiffiny Hall On Mum's 'Bouncing Back'.

21 minutes  ·  17 Nov 2019

Big Kids: Ok, What Actually Is Tik Tok?

31 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

Little Kids: What Is Safe Sleeping?

23 minutes  ·  10 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  08 Nov 2019

Big Kids: Help, my just-teen is bullying me!

34 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Little Kids: Laura Byrne's Tips For Taking Your Newborn Overseas

23 minutes  ·  03 Nov 2019

Big Kids: Do You Really Have To Spend 'One-On-One Time' With Each Kid?

28 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

Little Kids: Sam Wood On How To Be An Involved Dad

23 minutes  ·  27 Oct 2019

Big Kids: Are French Kids Better Behaved Than Aussie Kids?

32 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Little Kids: Everything You Ever Wanted To Ask A Midwife

23 minutes  ·  20 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???