Little Kids: It's Time To Make At-Home Play Fun

this glorious mess

13 hours ago · 21 minutes

Little Kids: It's Time To Make At-Home Play Fun
Back
play Episode

One of the most frustrating things as a parent can be a rainy day when there's nothing to do with the kids.

Today Leigh and Tegan chat about all the best activities you can do with your kids at home. 

Plus we chat to an at-home play expert Emma to see how you can make play educational as well. 

And it's not a WTF moment without a little bit of poop talk. 

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell & Tegan Natoli

Guest: Emma Meyer

Producer: Rachael Hart

CONTACT US

Share your WTF moment by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for a community of like-minded parents?  Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/  

Want a weekly parenting newsletter from Holly Wainwright?  Sign up here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

If you'd like to know more about The Queen Plan by Constance Hall, head to https://www.thequeenplan.com/

More Episodes

Little Kids: It's Time To Make At-Home Play Fun

21 minutes  ·  13 hours ago

Big Kids: Boys, It's Ok To Wee Sitting Down

20 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Little Kids: What Happens If Your Relationship Breaks Down?

22 minutes  ·  23 Feb 2020

Big Kids: Sorry, Kids, You're Off To Grandma's Again.

21 minutes  ·  20 Feb 2020

Little Kids: Is Breast Or Fed Best?

21 minutes  ·  16 Feb 2020

Big Kids: The Politics Of A Birthday Party

25 minutes  ·  13 Feb 2020

Little Kids: How To Choose The Right Daycare For Your Child

21 minutes  ·  09 Feb 2020

Big Kids: Grandad Falls Asleep When He Watches The Kids

29 minutes  ·  06 Feb 2020

Little Kids: So You've Got A Fussy Eater

22 minutes  ·  02 Feb 2020

Big Kids: Help! I Don't Know If I Like My Kid

30 minutes  ·  30 Jan 2020

Little Kids: Maggie Dent Knows Why Your Toddler Chucks Tantrums

23 minutes  ·  26 Jan 2020

Big Kids: The Qualifications A Fancy Babysitter Needs In 2020

31 minutes  ·  23 Jan 2020

Little Kids: The Baby 'Stuff' You'll Actually Use

22 minutes  ·  19 Jan 2020

Your Starting High School Survival Guide

14 minutes  ·  16 Jan 2020

A Teacher Who Knows How To Get Your Kid Ready For School

17 minutes  ·  09 Jan 2020

Do You Know How To Keep Your Kids Safe On Screens?

49 minutes  ·  01 Jan 2020

The Ultimate Family Holiday Car Quiz

20 minutes  ·  29 Dec 2019

Big Kids: The Flow Chart That Will Help You Survive This Christmas

33 minutes  ·  19 Dec 2019

Recommendations: Just All The Best Family Shows For The Holidays

15 minutes  ·  17 Dec 2019

Little Kids: How Postnatal Depression Can Affect The Whole Family

21 minutes  ·  15 Dec 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???