Parents That Go To Schoolies

This week on This Glorious Mess, it's POOLIES. Parents that tag along to schoolies week. Has helicopter parenting gone too far or is it a good way to keep an eye on things? Plus, there’s an exclusive club for parents that neither Andrew Daddo OR Alys Gagnon can be part of. The criteria? You have to be a mother, to only boys.

And in nailed and failed, Daddo has to choose: watch his daughter try out for the state team for basketball? Or ignore her to play a round of golf on the lush green course next door?

