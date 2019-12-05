Big Kids: The Aussie Parents Raising Babies In A Bus

this glorious mess

05 Dec 2019 · 29 minutes

Big Kids: The Aussie Parents Raising Babies In A Bus
It seems like a far off dream for most parents to just pack up your whole life and family and just take off on the road. But today Holly chats to a Mum whose family has done exactly that, and in a bus no less.

Plus it's the most wonderful time of the year, which comes hand in hand with the biggest question of all... Santa.

And we chat to Safe on Social expert Kirra Pendergast to find out why it's important for you to have a secure and private social media account, not just your kids.

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

With thanks to Marthe Rovik & Kirra Pendergast

You can follow Marthe's adventures here; https://www.instagram.com/runningwld_mama/?hl=en

You can sign up to our Safe On Social Toolkit here; http://www.safeonsocialtoolkit.com/http://www.safeonsocialtoolkit.com/

This podcast was produced by Rachael Hart

This Glorious Mess is a podcast by Mamamia. Explore more Mamamia podcasts: https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts 

