Parents Are Idiots. We Need Lessons

Should parenting classes be compulsory? We meet Melissa Hood, the woman who’s lobbying the government to make all parents take classes. So we try and see if she will give us one. Plus, is it really THAT easy to write a children's book? According to comedian Andy Lee - it is. And, Holly finally nailed getting Billy to eat greens in the form of a spinach pie recipe sent in by a listener. It's practically magic.

Show Notes

This show is hosted by Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

With thanks to our special guest Melissa Hood from The Parent Practice



This show was brought to you by Huggies Nappy Pants.



Tell us your story via email [email protected]

Leave us an audio message at 02 8999 9386

This show is produced by Monique Bowley and Elissa Ratliff.

And the Facebook page The Motherish is where you can click 'like' and show that you too are a Gloriously Messy parent.