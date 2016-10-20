Parenting is an Introvert's Worst Nightmare

What’s it like to be forced to socialise with other parents when you’re a huge, screaming introvert? Carla Gee joins us with some tips, such as; how many times can you lock yourself in the toilet? And is it rude to drown out other parent chatter with a white noise app? The dad who came up with a brilliant scheme to get kids off screens; involving only a piece of folded up paper. There's advice for parents of biters. And, the mum whose quick thinking turned a possible party nightmare around. Nailed it.

Your hosts were Holly Wainwright And Andrew Daddo

With thanks to Carla Gee

