Parenting is an Introvert's Worst Nightmare

this glorious mess

20 Oct 2016 · 28 minutes

Parenting is an Introvert's Worst Nightmare
Back
play Episode

What’s it like to be forced to socialise with other parents when you’re a huge, screaming introvert? Carla Gee joins us with some tips, such as; how many times can you lock yourself in the toilet? And is it rude to drown out other parent chatter with a white noise app? The dad who came up with a brilliant scheme to get kids off screens; involving only a piece of folded up paper. There's advice for parents of biters. And, the mum whose quick thinking turned a possible party nightmare around. Nailed it.

Show Notes

Your hosts were Holly Wainwright And Andrew Daddo 

With thanks to Carla Gee

Tell us your story via email [email protected]

Leave us an audio message at 02 8999 9386

This show is produced by Monique Bowley.

 

More Episodes

Big Kids: The Flow Chart That Will Help You Survive This Christmas

33 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Recommendations: Just All The Best Family Shows For The Holidays

15 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Little Kids: How Postnatal Depression Can Affect The Whole Family

21 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Big Kids: Kids And Teens And Drugs And Alcohol

32 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

Little Kids: So, How Many Kids Should We Have?

22 minutes  ·  08 Dec 2019

Big Kids: The Aussie Parents Raising Babies In A Bus

29 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Little Kids: How The Hell Do You Have Sex After Kids?

21 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Big Kids: The Questions Every Teenager Wants To Ask Their Parents

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

Little Kids: How Megan Gale Navigated Grief And Parenting

24 minutes  ·  24 Nov 2019

Big Kids: When Your 10-Year-Old Changes The World

35 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

Little Kids: Tiffiny Hall On Mum's 'Bouncing Back'.

21 minutes  ·  17 Nov 2019

Big Kids: Ok, What Actually Is Tik Tok?

31 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

Little Kids: What Is Safe Sleeping?

23 minutes  ·  10 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  08 Nov 2019

Big Kids: Help, my just-teen is bullying me!

34 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Little Kids: Laura Byrne's Tips For Taking Your Newborn Overseas

23 minutes  ·  03 Nov 2019

Big Kids: Do You Really Have To Spend 'One-On-One Time' With Each Kid?

28 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

Little Kids: Sam Wood On How To Be An Involved Dad

23 minutes  ·  27 Oct 2019

Big Kids: Are French Kids Better Behaved Than Aussie Kids?

32 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Little Kids: Everything You Ever Wanted To Ask A Midwife

23 minutes  ·  20 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???