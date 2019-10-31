Big Kids: Do You Really Have To Spend 'One-On-One Time' With Each Kid?

31 Oct 2019 · 28 minutes

Big Kids: Do You Really Have To Spend 'One-On-One Time' With Each Kid?
Today on the show we discover which one of our hosts, Holly or Andrew, has to beg their kids to spend one-on-one time with them and who gets ample. 

Plus Holly sits down with Lee Kofman to chat about life as a parent of a child with albinism. 

And dietician Susie Burrell joins Holly to chat about the healthiest options for your kids when you take them out for a good old fashion club meal. 

But it wouldn't be TGM without some Nails and Fails, and this week Mr Daddo finds out how to tread lightly when discussing generational differences with his daughter. 

CONTACT US

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

With thanks to Lee Kofman & Susie Burrell

You can buy Lee Kofman’s book right here, Imperfect: How Our Bodies Shape the People We Become.

Share your nail or fail by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Fling us an e-mail: [email protected]

Or join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/

This podcast was produced by Rachael Hart

This Glorious Mess is a podcast by Mamamia. Explore more Mamamia podcasts: https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts 

