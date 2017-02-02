Over-Parenting, Lunchbox Politics and Fish Funerals.

this glorious mess

02 Feb 2017 · 101 minutes

Over-Parenting, Lunchbox Politics and Fish Funerals.
The parenting experts have given us the greatest gift in their latest piece of advice – do less. Sounds blissful. But what happens when Jo 'I track my kids' Abi meets Michael 'your coddling is ruining your kid' Grose? And with school back, there’s a whole new wave of lunchbox rules to navigate and the teachers are watching so closely you would think the kids were smuggling in beer and cigarettes. But it's left us wondering - what the hell is nude food? Plus, Jo has been branded 'Fish Murderer' by her kids. Ouch. 

Show Notes

Your hosts were Holly Wainwright and Jo Abi

You can buy Michael's book The Spoonfed Generation or any other book mentioned on our podcasts from iBooks at apple.co/mamamia, where you can also subscribe to all our other shows in one place.

Tell us your story via email [email protected] 

Tell us your story via email [email protected]

Leave us an audio message at 02 8999 9386

This show was produced by Rachel Wagner.

