Out Of The Tractor, Off To School

What did your 10-year-old do before school this morning? For Trish Scott's daughters, the day starts at 4am and driving a ute through the pre-dawn, desperately trying to keep the family farm going in the worst drought for decades. It's the conversation that will make you want to help.

Plus, a dilemma from a listener whose parents feel entitled to drop-in on her and her husband unannounced.

And what exactly is the 'Hot Water Challenge'?

DONATE TO OUR AUSSIE FARMERS.

CHECK OUT BEC SPARROW'S ASK ME ANYTHING PODCAST FOR TWEEN GIRLS.

CONTACT US

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo.

Buy Andrew's new book, Just Breathe.

Share your nail or fail by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Or fling us an e-mail: [email protected]

This episode is produced by Luca Lavigne.