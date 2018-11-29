Only Daddies Use The Iron

What's the best way to co-parent after a divorce? Tracey Duff is co-parenting her son with her ex-husband's new wife, and they've written a book together. Tracey and Dani share the learnings from a decade spent putting their kids first. Plus, a mum needs to know what to do after her childcare centre used Santa as a threat.

LISTEN IN TO THE MAMAMIA BOOK CLUB PODCAST: https://omny.fm/shows/mamamia-book-club

READ MORE

Katie marked her son's birthday with a 'horrid' Instagram post: https://www.mamamia.com.au/katie-bower-instagram/

CONTACT US

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

Thank you to special guest Dani Rigon and Tracey Duff. Buy their new book: https://coparentingcrew.com/

Share your nail or fail by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Or fling us an e-mail: [email protected]

This podcast was produced by Luca Lavigne

This Glorious Mess is a podcast by Mamamia. Explore more Mamamia podcasts: https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts