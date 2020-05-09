Search

Big Kids BONUS: TikTok, House Party & What’s Safe On Social

17 hours ago · 20 minutes

We bet that in these last couple of months you’ve had to learn all about a whole load of new apps. Zoom, TikTok, House Party… and those are just the ones we’ve heard of. 

If your child is suddenly using apps you've never heard of and you’re worried about who they’re talking to and how the hell you can keep track of it all, then you’ve come to the right place. 

On this special episode of This Glorious Mess, Holly and Daddo chat to cybersafety expert Kirra Pendergast. 

Kirra is the founder and CEO of Safe On Social, has over 25 years of experience in cyber security and has visited schools all over Australia to talk to students, teachers and parents about how to stay safe and be smart online.

Holly and Andrew talk to Kirra about how to best protect your kids from online threats when using apps, and most importantly how to build trust. 

For more information on the course, how to sign up and how to keep your kids safe online, visit: www.safeonsocialtoolkit.com

And make sure to tell us how you did! We always want to hear from you on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

 

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright & Andrew Daddo

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh

With thanks to special guests Kirra Pendergast from Safe On Social Media 

CONTACT US

Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for a community of like-minded parents? Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/  

Want a weekly parenting newsletter from Holly Wainwright?  Sign up here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

This episode is brought to you by Optus.

