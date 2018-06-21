One In Business Class, All In Business Class

If you've saved up for a flight up the pointy end of the plane, chances are you don't have the cash to splash on a First Class seat for your nine-year-old. So is it okay to let them wing it in Economy solo?

Plus, what's a childcare worker to do if your child starts asking awkward questions?

And we speak to Author Rebecca Sparrow about why she wants her daughter to fail at netball trials.

MORE

Check out Bec's podcast Ask Me Anything, where she answers anonymous questions from tween girls.

CONTACT US

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo.

With special thank to Bec Sparrow.

You can buy Bec's books at apple.co/mamamia

Fing us an e-mail: [email protected]

This episode was made possible by Kmart and Kraft Singles, and produced by Luca Lavigne.