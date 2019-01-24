The Woman Who Toilet Trained Her Newborn

Toilet training is something every parent has to go through, but there may be a better way to do it. It's called elimination communication and it's what Cindy Lever used to get her newborn to go without nappies.

Plus, should you blog about your kids? A Mum in the US has gotten herself in trouble with her 14-year-old daughter after posting a blog post about her as a baby.

And how do you get your partner to help with domestic duties? We tackle a listener dilemma from a mum who's just gone back to work and wants her hubby to pitch in.

