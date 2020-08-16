Little Kids: Is My Toddler Being Naughty Or Having ‘Sensory Play’?

Are you stuck at home with the kids… again? Does your little one throw food or toys on the ground, no matter how many times you’ve told them ‘No!’? Well, there might be a reason for that!

Leigh and Tegan chat to Paediatric Occupational Therapist Tara Ient, about keeping your kids entertained and happy with play schema’s… Yeah, we had no idea what they were until now either!

And Tegan’s WTF moment of the week involves poo. Need we say more?

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell & Tegan Natoli

Guest: Tara Ient

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh & Zoe Ferguson

