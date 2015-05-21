My Phone Is More Interesting Than My Child

My Phone Is More Interesting Than My Child
Parents on phones in playgrounds. They're everywhere. We want to shame them, but we can't really blame them.  Plus, The Big Snip - how do you know when you're DONE with kids? And the fascinating case for taking maternity leave when your kids are teenagers.

Your hosts are Andrew Daddo and Holly Wainwright

Thanks to columnist and author Angela Mollard for her wisdom

Contact the show via the Mamamia Parents facebook page

or email [email protected]

And please subscribe on itunes- it helps more people to know about the show.

This show is produced by Monique Bowley for the Mamamia Podcast Network.  For more great listening, try our sister podcasts Mamamia Out Loud, Just Between Us and No Filter.

