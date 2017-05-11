My Perfect Mother’s Day is One Without My Darling Children

But if you have any better ideas, PLEASE let us know. Andrew's daughter Annouk is in the studio this week to share what Mother's Day in the Daddo house looks like. Is it all soggy toast, cold coffee and crumbs in the bed? Tom Hawkins' partner posted a baby picture that made us all go 'aww' until we noticed a bit of a problem that you might have missed, but country parents will pick straight away. Is little Arabella a 'real country girl'? You be the judge. If you need a little joy in your day, these parents came up with the sweetest way to memorialise their kids' dying grandfather. We love their style. Plus, is it a nail or a fail if your kid doesn't know that B is for Bugger?

Shownotes

Your hosts today were Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

With thanks to the lovely Annouk Daddo

Your homework this Mother's Day is to tell another mum what a great job they're doing. And yes, that mum can be Holly.

You can buy Andrew Daddo's childrens books, or any other book mentioned on our podcasts from iBooks at apple.co/mamamia, where you can also subscribe to all our other shows in one place.

While you're there, leave us a review and tell us what you think of the show.

Want to send us a love letter? Email tgm@mamamia.com.au

Or leave us an audio message at 02 8999 9386

And let us know what you nailed or failed this week!

This show was produced by Rachel Wagner.

EP of Podcasts at Mamamia is Monique Bowley.

And head of Entertainment is Holly Wainwright