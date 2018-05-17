My Nappy, My Choice

A parenting expert's caused a fuss by saying we should be asking our babies for consent before changing their nappies. Some parents are angry, but Holly's on board with the idea.

Plus, is asking party guests to give your toddlers cash in lieu of a gift uncool or genius?

And we speak to psychologist Jocelyn Brewer about how to deal with video-game-obsessed tweens.

READ MORE

The question parents should ask before changing their baby's nappy

Psychologist Jocelyn Brewer, on Digital Nutrition

CONTACT US

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo.

With special thanks to Jocelyn Brewer.

Buy any book we mention at apple.co/mamamia

Share your nails and fails with us. We want to play them on the show, please. 02 8999 9386.

Or fling us an e-mail. [email protected]

This podcast was produced by Luca Lavigne.