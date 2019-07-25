Mum! Why Can't I Have Instagram?

If your kid is nagging you to let them have Instagram, Bec Sparrow - the host of our teen podcast Ask Me Anything - has the three questions they need to answer before they get it. And, spoiler alert, they're not easy.



Holly and Andrew also discuss whether it's okay to send your 14-year-old to a party in an Uber? We chat about teenage party drop off etiquette... yes that's a thing.



AND - what's a 'baby pre nup'? Well, it's the agreement that more and more people are drawing up with the sperm donor of their babies. We talk to Nicole Evans, a Sydney lawyer who specialises in this area, to discuss what you DEFINITELY need to agree on before you embark on parenting with someone who is not your partner.

CONTACT US

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo



With thanks to; Bec Sparrow

You can listen to Bec's podcast Ask Me Anything here;

https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/ask-me-anything/



And Nicole Evans; https://www.nelawyers.com.au/



Share your nail or fail by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Fling us an e-mail: [email protected]

Or join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/

This podcast was produced by Rachael Hart

This Glorious Mess is a podcast by Mamamia. Explore more Mamamia podcasts: https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts