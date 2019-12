Mothers day is so much better than Fathers day. Fact. How can you negotiate pocket money? We meet a former stockbroker whose five year old has a savings plan. And Holly finally gets something nailed.

Your hosts are Andrew Daddo and Holly Wainwright

With thanks to Shelly Marsh, the Money Mummy

This podcast is produced by Holly Wainwright

Technical producer Monique Bowley

for the Mamamia Podcast Network

You can contact the show on Facebook. or email [email protected]