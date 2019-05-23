The One Where Megan Gale Replaces Daddo

this glorious mess

23 May 2019 · 38 minutes

The One Where Megan Gale Replaces Daddo
What do you get when you replace Andrew Daddo with Megan Gale? The latest episode of This Glorious Mess, that's what!

On the show today Megan Gale and Holly Wainwright explore a parenting style called TRICK; trust, respect, independence, collaboration and kindness. Esther Wojcicki has raised her three daughters using this method and they've all become CEOs and Doctors. And she writes in her new book How To Raise Successful People: "The ultimate goal of TRICK is creating self-responsible people in a self-responsible world. This is what we’re doing as parents, teachers and employers — not just raising children or managing classrooms and boardrooms, but building the foundation of the future of humankind." So how do you do it? And what does it entail? And does it really work?

Plus, is the saying "enjoy it, they grow up so fast" problematic?

And, Claire Murphy, the host of Mamamia’s daily news podcast The Quicky joins us to talk about why all mums should be looking after themselves. Because Claire recently found out that her coccyx has been dislocated for four years, and her daughter is four years old. Ouch.

CONTACT US

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Megan Gale 

If you'd like to purchase any of Megan's 'The Mindful Life' products you can here;
https://www.themindfullife.com/

With thanks to Claire Murphy
You can listen to The Quicky here;
https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/the-quicky/

Share your nail or fail by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Or fling us an e-mail: [email protected]

This podcast was produced by Rachael Hart

This Glorious Mess is a podcast by Mamamia. Explore more Mamamia podcasts: https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts 

This episode was made possible by Woolworths 

Want to win $50?? Take this 2 minute survey to help us out; https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/4993859/51563ea915af

