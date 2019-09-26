Do You Have To Hire A Tutor To Be A Good Parent?

This week Holly has a confession about that Fail when her teeth met her son's finger a little too... enthusiastically.

Also, why has tutoring become the new baseline of 'good parenting' in so many homes? Isn't having kids at school expensive enough?

We talk to the very funny comedian/musician/DJ/author Matt Okine about what being a new Dad in 2019 is like, and how it's different from the old days when Dad was just expected to be a bit of a baffoon.

And Holly and Andrew answer a listener dilemma from a Mum who's daughter is struggling... with people spelling her name wrong.

CONTACT US

Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo



With thanks to Matt Okine.



You can purchase Matt's new book Being Black 'n Chicken, and Chips here;

https://www.hachette.com.au/matt-okine/being-black-n-chicken-and-chips

Share your nail or fail by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Fling us an e-mail: tgm@mamamia.com.au

Or join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/

This podcast was produced by Rachael Hart

This Glorious Mess is a podcast by Mamamia. Explore more Mamamia podcasts: https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts



This episode was brought to you by Little Tikes.