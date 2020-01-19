Little Kids: Maggie Dent Knows Why Your Toddler Chucks Tantrums

The Terrible Twos, a Threenager or even the Fournado. There are a lot of ways to describe the phases kids go through at different ages and today Leigh and Tegan are chatting about them all.

Plus Maggie Dent tells us about the three different types of tantrums and how best to deal with each.



And our WTF moment of the week is back!

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell & Tegan Natoli



Guest: Maggie Dent

Producer: Rachael Hart

