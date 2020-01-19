Little Kids: Maggie Dent Knows Why Your Toddler Chucks Tantrums

Little Kids: Maggie Dent Knows Why Your Toddler Chucks Tantrums
The Terrible Twos, a Threenager or even the Fournado.  There are a lot of ways to describe the phases kids go through at different ages and today Leigh and Tegan are chatting about them all. 

Plus Maggie Dent tells us about the three different types of tantrums and how best to deal with each. 

And our WTF moment of the week is back! 

This episode was brought to you by Bonds WonderCool

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell & Tegan Natoli

Guest: Maggie Dent

Producer: Rachael Hart

CONTACT US

Share your WTF moment by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for a community of like-minded parents?  Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/  

Want a weekly parenting newsletter from Holly Wainwright?  Sign up here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

