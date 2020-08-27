Search

Big Kids: Maggie Dent On Growing Boys To Men

13 hours ago · 30 minutes

Big Kids: Maggie Dent On Growing Boys To Men
Beautiful little boys grow into great, big, monosyllabic, forgetful teens. 

Holly and Andrew chat to Australian author Maggie Dent about how to support our boys through what can be a very challenging time for both them and us. Why don’t they want to talk to you any more? Why do they forget absolutely everything? Will they ever be your lovely little man again? Maggie has all the no-nonsense wisdom you need.

Plus, Andrew can’t decide if he had a nail or fail this week. Maybe you can be the judge... His daughter’s ‘in-laws’ came over for the first time and Daddo burnt dinner! Did he apologise for it? No… Did everyone gobble it up… also no. Nail or fail?

‘From Boys To Men’ by Maggie Dent

https://booktopia.kh4ffx.net/qJ14j 

 

Hosts: Holly Wainwright & Andrew Daddo

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh & Lize Ratliff

Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for a community of like-minded parents? Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/  

Want a weekly parenting newsletter from Holly Wainwright?  Sign up here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

