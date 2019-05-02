Mum! My Homework's Going To Cost $1500

How would you react to a Mac Book Air appearing on your Primary school kid's 'supplies' list?

And what would you do if someone you hardly know sent you a VERY expensive baby gift?

Plus Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo talk to a kids' helpline ambassador about the importance of little boys asking for help and being allowed to show their vulnerable sides. The message 'big boys don't cry' has never been less helpful.





Your hosts are Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo



If you'd like to find out more about Kids Helpline you can visit their website here;

https://kidshelpline.com.au/

Or if you feel you'd like to contact them to talk, the number is 1800 55 1800.



This podcast was produced by Rachael Hart

