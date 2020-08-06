Big Kids: Sally Hepworth Is Lowering The Lockdown Bar

You’d think when kids are remote learning, you don’t need to worry about what they’re wearing. Throw on a pair of trackies, or even keep their pyjamas on... same same right?

Holly and Andrew chat with author and Melburnian Sally Hepworth, about what stage four lockdown is like for her, her husband and three kids. Let’s just say Sally’s considering digging a hole all the way to NSW… At least it’ll keep the kids busy.

And of course, there’s the nails and fails of the week.

Buy Sally Hepworth’s books - www.sallyhepworthauthor.com

Hosts: Holly Wainwright & Andrew Daddo

Guests: Sally Hepworth

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh & Leah Porges

