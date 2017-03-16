Lock the Door, Leave Your Kids With Strangers, and Other Lessons for Working Parents

16 Mar 2017 · 38 minutes

Lock the Door, Leave Your Kids With Strangers, and Other Lessons for Working Parents
What's worse than living through Year 12, suffering through SACs and agonising over your ATAR? Reliving the whole year. On national TV. Like Zoe Mallet did when she documented the highs and lows of her final school year. Plus, you know how you've spent years warning your kids not to get into cars with strangers? Well it's time to undo that lesson, because there's now an Uber for kids. We've got all the conspiracy theories about that viral BBC interview video that stole our hearts this week (was he working in his jocks?) There's a valuable lesson about haircuts. And the solution we've all been waiting for: how to keep your nocturnal teens off their screens.

Your hosts were Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

You can watch My Year 12 Life on ABC Me or iView.

This show was produced by Rachel Wagner.

EP of podcasts at Mamamia is Monique Bowley.

And head of Entertainment is Holly Wainwright.

 

