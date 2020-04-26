Little Kids: When Your Toddler Thinks You’ve Let Yourself Go

Having a baby shower is something most expectant mums look forward to… but what does that look like in iso? Would you have a virtual baby shower or just ask for the presents instead?

And Leigh shares her frustrations about the free Australian daycare scheme. Are you for or against it?

Plus we’re all letting ourselves go a little during isolation, and thankfully a lot of people won’t notice… well, not if you have a toddler like Tegan’s. Little Indi was quick to point out Tegan’s “chooney” was looking “fuller” compared to pre-COVID times.

LINKS:

“Little Kids: How To Choose The Right Daycare For Your Child”

https://bit.ly/2YlD2t6

“Free Childcare Isn’t Free” petition

https://bit.ly/3d0Cih5

Listener Feedback Survey:

Take our 5 minute survey for a chance to win a $50 EFTPOS gift card https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5566501/ff2ba2d202a9

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell & Tegan Natoli

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh

CONTACT US

Share your WTF moment by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for a community of like-minded parents? Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/

Want a weekly parenting newsletter from Holly Wainwright? Sign up here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

This episode is brought to you by Huggies.